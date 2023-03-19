 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors upgrades PV range to conform to stricter emission norms; Maruti, Mahindra on course

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of Bharat Stage VI, equivalent to Euro-VI emission norms, in real-time driving conditions.

\Tata Motors has upgraded its passenger vehicle portfolio to conform to stricter emission norms while Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra are confident of transitioning their respective product range before the April 1 deadline.

Four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles will need more sophisticated equipment to be added to meet the next level of emission standards. The second phase of BS-VI emission norms are set to kick in from April 1.

Car prices are also expected to rise as automobile companies are investing to add additional equipment in powertrains.