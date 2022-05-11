Tata Motors unveils subcompact sport utility vehicle Nexon EV Max in India: Here are the key features & highlights

Tata Motors has launched a long-range version of the Nexon EV in the Indian market on May 11 called the Nexon EV Max which is top of the line among subcompact sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The new upgraded electric vehicle (EV) has a larger battery pack and longer range. The Nexon EV Max will have a 40.5 kWh battery pack, up from 30.3 kWh for the existing model Nexon EV. The real-world range will be around 437 kilometres on a single charge under optimal conditions and can vary by at least 10 percent.

With additional features such as electronic braking, auto-hold function, and a revamped cabin, the EV is more expensive. The vehicle will cost around Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom all India). The high-end model of Tata Nexon EV Max has been priced at Rs 19.24 lakh.

Tata Motors' Nexon EV, one of India's best-selling electric four-wheelers, debuted in 2019, is expected to be sold alongside the new EV Max.

The long-range Nexon EV Max will also get a more powerful 7.2 kW AC fast charger. It is also available with option of a 3.3 kW charger.

Features, design and more:

- Nexon EV Max comes loaded with a range of active and passive safety features

- Nexon EV Max is being offered in four variants - XZ+, XZ+ Lux, XZ+ AC FC WMU and XZ+ Lux AC FC WMU

- Both XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants can be had with either a standard 3.3 kW charger, or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger at an additional cost of Rs 50,000

- Pre-installed ISOFIX anchorage for child seats

- Dual front airbagsas as standard across all variants

- Nexon EV Max is powered by Ziptron technology which is known for high voltage

- Standard Dual tone body colour

- Come in 3 colours; Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White

- Battery pack & warranty: 8 Years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier)

- 105 kW (143 PS) of power and a torque of 250 Nm

- 0 to 100 sprint under 9 secs

- Available with a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger

- Faster charging time of 0–80% in 56 mins

- ZConnect 2.0 app connected car technology offers nearly 50 features

- Add-on features inlcude smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and drive analytics

- Can switch between Eco, City and Sport Modes

- Can choose among four preset levels of regenerative braking based on driving style and traffic situation

- Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA)

- IP67 rated battery pack makes it shock, water and dust resistant

- HDC system controls speed on slope declines

- During hard brake in an emergency, system triggers hazard lamps to alert fellow motorists

- ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) helps improve brake dynamics

- Increased brake efficiency with front and reat wheel disk brakes

- High strength re-inforced steel structure absorbs impact energy and provides comprehensive safety

- Refined suspension system

- R16 aerodynamic diamond-cut alloy wheels

- Smart watch integration

- Charging station locator

- 350 litres bootspace (expandable up to 690 litres)

- Multi-utility cooled storage unit to keep things fresh and cool

- On-steering cruise control features

- Tire pressure monitoring system. Alerts when car is low on tire pressure

- Electric sunroof

- Wireless charging facility for mobilephone