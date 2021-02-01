MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors total sales up 25% at 59,959 units in January

The company had sold a total of 47,862 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
Tata Motors | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 2,906.5 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 75,653.79 crore from Rs 71,676.07 crore YoY.

 Tata Motors on Monday reported a 25.27 per cent increase in total sales at 59,959 units January.

Total domestic sales were up 28 per cent at 57,742 units as compared to 45,242 units in January last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 26,978 units as against 13,894 units in the same month previous year, up 94 per cent.

However, the company reported 3 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 32,909 units as against 33,860 units in the year-ago period.
#Auto #Business #Companies #Tata Motors
first published: Feb 1, 2021 04:29 pm

