App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors to supply Tigor EVs to Capgemini

According to the partnership, Capgemini will deploy these EVs on its campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to supply Tigor electric vehicles (EVs) to technology major Capgemini.

According to the partnership, Capgemini will deploy these EVs on its campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

"The auto major will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for the customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country," Tata Motors President (Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy) Shailesh Chandra said.

The company has collaborated with Karthik Travels, a mobility solutions company, to manage smooth induction of the Tigor EV fleet into Capgemini's transport ecosystem.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Capgemini #Companies #Tata Motors #Tigor EV

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.