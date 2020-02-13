Tata Motors to supply Tigor EV to UGVCL

The first batch of Tata Tigor EVs (electric vehicles) were flagged off on Thursday, it said.
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd for supplying electric version of its sub-compact sedan Tigor, which will be deployed in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, as part of its tender with EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd).
The first batch of Tata Tigor EVs (electric vehicles) were flagged off on Thursday, it said.
"We are delighted to partner with Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL) for introducing zero-emission vehicles in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. We are determined to drive adoption of electric vehicles in the country, thereby supporting the government's vision 2030," Tata Motors Electric Vehicles Business Chief Shailesh Chandra said in a release.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.