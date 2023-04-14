 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger vehicles from May 1

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

The weighted average price increase will be around 0.6 percent depending on the variant and model

Tata Motors

Auto major Tata Motors on April 14 announced that it is raising the prices of its passenger vehicles (PVs) from May 1.

The marginal price hike will be the weighted average of around 0.6 percent, depending on the variant and model, the company told the exchanges.

The price hike comes as Tata Motors has absorbed a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs.

The company said it is “compelled to pass on some proportion” of the increased costs through this hike.