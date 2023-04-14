Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger vehicles from May 1

Tata Motors

Auto major Tata Motors on April 14 announced that it is raising the prices of its passenger vehicles (PVs) from May 1.

The marginal price hike will be the weighted average of around 0.6 percent, depending on the variant and model, the company told the exchanges.

The price hike comes as Tata Motors has absorbed a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs.

The company said it is “compelled to pass on some proportion” of the increased costs through this hike.

At 17:30 on April 13, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 469.55, up Rs 4.30, or 0.92 percent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. It touched an intraday high of Rs 471.90 and an intraday low of Rs 463.05 on Thursday.