    Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles from July 17

    Indian car maker Tata Motors said on Monday it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles on an average of 0.6% across models and variants from July 17.

    PTI
    July 03, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
    Tata Motors to increase prices on passenger vehicles

     
     
    Tata Motors on Monday said it will hike prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from July 17.

    The company will increase prices of its passenger vehicles (including EVs) by an average of 0.6 per cent across models and variants, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    The price increase is to offset the residual impact of past input costs, it added.

    The auto major noted that it will offer price protection to bookings made up to July 16, 2023 and deliveries up to July 31, 2023.

    Tata Motors sells a range of passenger vehicles including Punch, Nexon and Harrier.

