Mar 20, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors to hike PV prices by up to Rs 60,000 from April 1

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles beginning with Gen X Nano at a starting price of Rs 2.28 lakh to premium SUV Hexa with price going up to Rs 17.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Motors today said it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles (PV) by up to Rs 60,000 from April 1 to offset rising input costs.

"The rising input costs, changing market conditions and various external economic factors, have compelled us to consider the price increase," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Mayank Pareek said.

He however said the company is optimistic on maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of a "robust product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and Nexon". Last week, German luxury carmaker Audi announced price hike in the range of Rs 1-9 lakh, effective April 1 to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the Budget.

