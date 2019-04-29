Tata Motors ties up with Nirma University for B.Tech degree to Sanand plant employees

Tata Motors on April 29 said it has tied up with Nirma University to provide B.Tech degree to its employees working at the Sanand Plant in Gujarat. Aligned with the company's strategic objective, the programme aims at enhancing employees' technical skill at multiple levels in the organisation, thus bridging skill gaps that prevail in the automotive industry.

"At Tata Motors we believe by enabling our employees to achieve their full potential in their functional areas, we will be able to build an engaged and competent employee base which is key to our continued success," Tata Motors CHRO Ravindra Kumar GP said in a statement.

The company's partnership with Nirma University is another step in this direction and will enable employees at the Sanand plant to push the boundaries of their technical capabilities and emerge as future-ready and world-class technical talent, he added.

Nirma University is a private university established in the year 2003 as a statutory university under a special act passed by the Gujarat State Legislative Assembly.