MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Motors ties up with Bank of India for vehicle financing

Under the partnership, BOI will provide loans to Tata Motors’ customers at an interest rate starting from as low as 6.85 per cent, the company said in a statement.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors | Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has partnered with Bank of India (BOI) to offer finance options to all its passenger vehicle customers. Under the partnership, BOI will provide loans to Tata Motors’ customers at an interest rate starting from as low as 6.85 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, the scheme will offer a maximum of 90 per cent financing on the total cost of the vehicle, which includes insurance and registration, it added.

Customers can also opt for EMI starting with Rs 1,502 per lakh on a 7-year repayment period, the company said.

"This partnership is in line with our #FinancEasy Festival, wherein we are collaborating with multiple finance partners across India to make ownership of cars accessible, as well as a hassle-free process for the customers and thereby adding to the celebrations of this festive season," Tata Motors Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Rajan Amba said.

BOI General Manager – Retail Business Rajesh Ingle said Bank of India has reoriented the banking services with retail customer as focal point by designing products that are aligned to customer needs. BOI General Manager – Retail Business Rajesh Ingle said Bank of India has reoriented the banking services with retail customer as focal point by designing products that are aligned to customer needs.

Close

Related stories

"Our vehicle loan products with lowest rate of interest is one such product. Bank’s tie-up with Tata Motors will be win-win for customers in the sense that they can access best in class personal mobility solution with the best finance option from Bank of India," he added.

The offers through the partnership will be applicable on the New Forever range of conventional cars and SUVs as well as on EVs for personal segment buyers across the country, the statement said.
PTI
Tags: #Bank Of India #Business #Companies #Tata Motors #Vehicle Financing
first published: Nov 9, 2021 02:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.