Tata Motors Tiago crosses 2 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Tata Motors on Friday said its hatchback Tiago has crossed cumulative sales milestone of two lakh units in the domestic market. The company had launched the entry level model in April 2016.

"The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

Tiago comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.