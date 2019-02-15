Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors Tiago crosses 2 lakh cumulative sales milestone

"The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Friday said its hatchback Tiago has crossed cumulative sales milestone of two lakh units in the domestic market. The company had launched the entry level model in April 2016.

"The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

Tiago comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Motors #Tiago

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.