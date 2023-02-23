 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors talks to investors to sell stake in EV business: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Tata Motors plans to raise up to $1 billion through the equity sale and will use the bulk of proceeds to retire a part of its outstanding debt, according to the report.

Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market

Tata Motors has begun discussions with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors to sell a significant minority stake in its electric vehicle (EV) division, the Economic Times reported.

The company plans to raise up to $1 billion through the equity sale and will use most part of the proceeds to retire a part of its outstanding debt, according to the report.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

Suitors for the stake reportedly include the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Arabia-headquartered Public Investment Fund (PIF), Singapore's Temasek Holdings as well as KKR and General Atlantic.