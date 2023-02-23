Tata Motors talks to investors to sell stake in EV business: Report

Tata Motors has begun discussions with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors to sell a significant minority stake in its electric vehicle (EV) division, the Economic Times reported.

The company plans to raise up to $1 billion through the equity sale and will use most part of the proceeds to retire a part of its outstanding debt, according to the report.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

Suitors for the stake reportedly include the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Arabia-headquartered Public Investment Fund (PIF), Singapore's Temasek Holdings as well as KKR and General Atlantic.

Moneycontrol News