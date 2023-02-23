Tata Motors talks to investors to sell stake in EV business: Report

Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market

Tata Motors has begun discussions with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors to sell a significant minority stake in its electric vehicle (EV) division, the Economic Times reported.

The company plans to raise up to $1 billion through the equity sale and will use most part of the proceeds to retire a part of its outstanding debt, according to the report.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

Suitors for the stake reportedly include the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Arabia-headquartered Public Investment Fund (PIF), Singapore's Temasek Holdings as well as KKR and General Atlantic.

Tata Motors plans to infuse a small portion of the funds as primary equity in the EV business. It is seeking a valuation of close to $10.5 billion, which is at a 15 percent premium to the last round which valued the EV arm at $9.1 billion, person aware of the discussions told ET.

The investors were reportedly given compulsory convertible instruments to secure between 11-15 percent stake in the company. The capital from the first round of funding was earmarked for investments in developing technology and manufacturing expertise for EVs.

The latest round of fundraise comes at a time when the company is likely to miss its target of becoming a zero net-debt company at a consolidated level by FY24, the report mentioned.

It was reported earlier in January that the company has plans to raise $500-600 million from global investors for the EV business and plans to cement its presence in the EV segment with 10 new electric models by March 2026.

The carmaker dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market led by its Nexon EV. In 2022, four out of every five electric cars sold in India were from the Tata Motors stable.