you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors supplies ten EVs to Cognizant

A batch of 10 vehicles was handed over by Tata Motors team to Cognizant officials, at an event held here, the release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Tata Motors, today said it supplied ten Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) to IT major Cognizant which would deploy them in its city campus as part of its commitment to a sustainable environment. According to a press release from Tata Motors, the automaker has partnered with Volercars, a mobility solutions company that will be delivering this integrated solution with the value added service to Cognizant including on ground operations and fleet management.

A batch of 10 vehicles was handed over by Tata Motors team to Cognizant officials, at an event held here, the release said. Tata Power will supply and install two fast-charging stations at the Hyderabad campus of Cognizant while Tata Motors Finance will provide the financial assistance need to procure the vehicles, it further said.

President Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy of Tata Motors, Shailesh Chandra said, the company is committed to the government's vision of e-mobility in India. "We are excited to be associating with Cognizant to provide them with a comprehensive solution towards the goal of a sustainable future, with our 'One Tata' approach, involving our other group companies.

We will continue to strengthen our portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, to meet future requirements," Chandra said. Executive Director of Cognizant, India, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy said, reducing the carbon footprint through efficient use of energy and protecting vital, irreplaceable resources are at the heart of his company's environmental stewardship initiatives.

"We are proud to lead by example and be one of the first companies in India to embrace the potential of electric vehicles as an innovative meeting ground of energy and mobility," he said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

