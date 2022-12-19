Tata Motors subsidiary signs deal with BMTC to supply 921 electric buses

Automobile major Tata Motors on Friday announced that Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has signed an agreement with its subsidiary company for the operation of 921 low-floor electric buses in the city.

As part of the agreement, subsidiary firm TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of electric buses for 12 years, Tata Motors said in a statement.

It further said that Tata Starbus Electric is an indigenously-developed 12-metre-long vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

It further said that Tata Motors has till date supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres. PTI GMS HDA HDA

