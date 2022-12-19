English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to go ! Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading Live Event from 20th-22nd Dec at just 4999 for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Motors subsidiary signs deal with BMTC to supply 921 electric buses

    As part of the agreement, subsidiary firm TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of electric buses for 12 years, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    PTI
    December 19, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Automobile major Tata Motors on Friday announced that Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has signed an agreement with its subsidiary company for the operation of 921 low-floor electric buses in the city.

    As part of the agreement, subsidiary firm TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of electric buses for 12 years, Tata Motors said in a statement.

     

    It further said that Tata Starbus Electric is an indigenously-developed 12-metre-long vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

     

    It further said that Tata Motors has till date supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres. PTI GMS HDA HDA

     
    PTI
    Tags: #BMTC #electric buses #Tata Motors
    first published: Dec 19, 2022 09:01 am