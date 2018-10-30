App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors starts production of upcoming SUV Harrier

The new assembly line at the Pune unit has been built in a record time of six months with the best manufacturing practices adopted from group firm, Jaguar Land Rover, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the first production of its upcoming SUV Harrier that will hit the market early next year. The first unit of Harrier was rolled out from the company's manufacturing unit at Pune, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The new assembly line at the Pune unit has been built in a record time of six months with the best manufacturing practices adopted from group firm, Jaguar Land Rover, it added.

"With the all-new assembly line ready and the roll out of the first Harrier, we are now gearing up to start deliveries in early 2019," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said.

The Harrier, which is a five-seater monocoque SUV is engineered on a new generation architecture derived from Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover.

The Harrier will strengthen Tata Motors' presence in the fast growing SUV segment in the Indian market, where it already sells compact SUC Nexon.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Tata Motors

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.