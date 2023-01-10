 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors shares jump 6% ; mcap climbs Rs 7,859.89 cr

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

The stock rallied 6.07 per cent to settle at Rs 413.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 7.26 per cent to Rs 417.70.

Shares of Tata Motors jumped 6 per cent on Tuesday after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a 15 per cent increase in wholesales to 79,591 units for the third quarter ended December 2022.

On the NSE, it gained 5.91 per cent to end at Rs 412.50 per share.

It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty components.

The company's market valuation also zoomed Rs 7,859.89 crore to Rs 1,37,185.89 crore on the BSE.

In volume terms, 19.60 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 5.40 crore shares were traded on the NSE during the day.