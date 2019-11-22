Tata Motors shareholders approve raising up to Rs 6,494.35 cr

Tata Motors on November 22 said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,494.35 crore from Tata Sons through issuance of securities through preferential allotment.

In an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Friday, 99.79 per cent of the shareholders polled in favour of the resolution, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, the company's board had approved to raise the capital, which it plans to utilise to reduce debt and to refinance existing loans.