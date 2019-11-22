App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors shareholders approve raising up to Rs 6,494.35 cr

In an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Friday, 99.79 per cent of the shareholders polled in favour of the resolution, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Motors on November 22 said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,494.35 crore from Tata Sons through issuance of securities through preferential allotment.

Last month, the company's board had approved to raise the capital, which it plans to utilise to reduce debt and to refinance existing loans.

Tata Motors' shares on Friday fell 1.16 per cent to Rs 162.30 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Tata Motors

