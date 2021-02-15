MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors says JLR aims to become net-zero carbon business by 2039

Future models of Jaguar will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

Reuters
February 15, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
Source: Reuters

India's Tata Motors said on Monday its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) aims to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039, as carmakers across the world race to manufacture clean-energy vehicles.

Future models of Jaguar will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.
Reuters
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies #Jaguar Land Rover #JLR #Tata Motors
first published: Feb 15, 2021 03:11 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

