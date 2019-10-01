App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors sales down 48% in September at 36,376 units

Commenting on the sales performance, Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said the industry continued to decline in September.

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported 48 per cent decline in total sales at 36,376 units in September. The company had sold a total of 69,991 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 50 per cent at 32,376 units as compared to 64,598 units in September last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 8,097 units as against 18,429 units in September last year, a decline of 56 per cent, it added.

"Towards the end of the month, there was an encouraging response in terms of customer footfalls," he added.

Tata Motors said its commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 24,279 units as compared to 46,169 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 47 per cent.

Exports of commercial vehicles were at 3,800 units in September as against 5,250 units in the same month last year, down 27.6 per cent, it said.

"With the ongoing subdued demand, we continued our focus on system stock correction by driving retail and aligning production," Tata Motors President Commercial Vehicles Business Unit Girish Wagh said.

"We are monitoring the impact of the relief package announced by the government, and look forward to improved demand from revival in consumption and spend in infrastructure projects," he added.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 06:30 pm

