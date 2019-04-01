App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors sales dip 1% to 68,709 units in March

The company's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market declined by 12 per cent to 17,810 units last month, compared with 20,266 units in March 2018, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Motors on Monday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 68,709 units in March as compared to 69,409 units in the same month last year.

The company's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market declined by 12 per cent to 17,810 units last month, compared with 20,266 units in March 2018, the company said in a statement.

The company said its commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the domestic market stood at 50,917 units in March, up 4 per cent from 49,174 units in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month stood at 5,952 units, a dip of 11 per cent as compared with the same period of last year due to new regulations and political uncertainty in Sri Lanka and slump in the Middle East affecting the overall Industry volumes in these markets, the company said.

For 2018-19 fiscal, Tata Motors reported sales of 6,78,486 units, a growth of 16 per cent over 5,86,507 units in 2017-18.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Market news #Tata Motors #Technology

