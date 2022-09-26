Tata Motors rolls out Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel, Intra V50 pickups

With the aim of catering to the transportation needs of the agriculture, poultry dairy, FMCG, e-commerce and logistics sectors, Tata Motors has expanded its small commercial vehicle (SCV) offerings by launching the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 pickup trucks. The country’s largest CV maker claimed that the new range of pickup trucks, which will be targeting urban, semi-urban and rural applications, will offer the highest load-carrying capacity, largest deck length, and longest range in the segment.

The Mumbai-based automaker also commemorated the launch of the products by delivering 750 units to customers across the country. While sharing the price points, the company stated that Yodha 2.0 is offered at Rs 9.99 lakh, Yodha EX at Rs 10.74 lakh and Intra V50 would cost Rs 8.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

As Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “Every aspect of these pickups has been meticulously engineered to efficiently service a wide variety of uses across urban, semi-urban and rural areas.”

He also said that India has significant room for future growth in the LCV segment, which is fuelled by rapid urbanization, e-commerce, and hub-and-spoke structures.

The Yodha 2.0, which is fitted with a 2.2L turbo-diesel engine that gives 250 Nm of torque, has a payload of 2,000kg. The Yodha is also available in 1,200, 1,500 and 1,700 kg rated payload options, and comes with 4x4 and 4x2 configurations, as stated by the company in its release.

The Intra V50, which is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 220 Nm torque, comes with a 1,500 kg rated payload capacity and is said to have the largest deck length. The Intra V20, which is being positioned as the country’s first bi-fuel commercial vehicle, is powered by a 1.2-litre (CNG + petrol) engine with 106 Nm of torque. It has a 1,000 kg payload and a claimed range of 700 km. The Intra range also has features like a walkthrough cabin and a dash-mounted gear lever.

“With all-terrain access to reach the remotest locations and the backing of India’s largest dealer and service network, the holistic value proposition offered by our comprehensive range of pickups is unbeatable,” added Wagh. He further added that it is aiming to sell 1,000 vehicles of its new pickup range across dealerships as new pickup trucks are aimed at providing the lowest cost of ownership in its class and will cater to the first-mile movement of agricultural and dairy products between centres.

As per Statista, the worth of the pickup truck segment in India is projected to reach $166.20 million in 2022 and is poised to witness an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2026) of 1.27 percent, resulting in a projected market volume of $174.80 million by 2026.

The market research firm also claims that the pickup trucks market segment unit sales are expected to reach 19.7K vehicles in 2026. The volume weighted average price of pickup trucks market segment in 2022 is expected to amount to $8.68K, as per Statista.

"With goods transport Industry becoming more organized now there is a need to provide trucks which have strong build, superior in quality and can take care of drivers' comfort," stated Puneet Gupta, director, S&P Global, adding, "The needs are evolving and Tata Motors have been reinventing themselves to cater to all categories of consumers. The pick up trucks is an important segment today as we are seeing there is a increase in self-owned business and it will further grow as Indian economy grows."