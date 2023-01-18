Tata Motors revises price of Nexon EV; enhances range of MAX variants to 453 kms. Check details

Within a day after Mahindra and Mahindra introducing XUV400 electric SUV at Rs 14.99 lakh, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Tata Nexon EV. With this announcement, the ex-showroom prices of the Tata Nexon EV will range from Rs 14.49 lakh for the Prime variant which will go up to Rs 18.99 lakh for the Max trims.

Tata Motors has also launched a new variant of the Nexon EV-named Tata Nexon EV MAX XM-which has been priced at Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with deliveries starting from April 2023. Furthermore, the MAX variants will now deliver a driving range of 453 km on a single charge.

Furthermore, Tata Motors has realigned the entire variant line-up of the all-electric SUV with updated pricing and enhanced range. (See table below):

"The Nexon MAX variants will return 453 km (MIDC) from Jan 25 while the existing customers will get this range enhancement through a software upgrade at dealerships from February 15, 2023," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors revealed that some of the standard features will be offered across the board will be Projector headlamps and LED DRLs, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, Cruise Control, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity, Harman infotainment system, Automatic climate control.

Commenting on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Vivek Srivatsa, Head- Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “ Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility. In an official release, Tata Motors revealed that the Nexon EV MAX XM will be equipped with several premium features such as Electronic Parking Brake, Automatic Climate control, Electronic Stability Program with i-VBAC, Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, Push Button Start, Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, ZConnect Connected Car tech with Smartwatch Connectivity and Rear Disc Brakes." The top-end trim Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux will also be offered with features such as Leatherette Seats with Ventilation, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Auto Dimming IRVM, Cabin Air Purifier, Electric Sunroof, 8-inch Floating Infotainment system by HARMAN with 8 speakers, 16-inch Alloy wheels, Hill Descent Control, Sharkfin Antenna etc., as stated by the company in its release.

Moneycontrol News

