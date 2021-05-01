Tata Motors registers 41% decline in April domestic vehicle sales

Image: Tata Motors

Tata Motors registered a massive 41 percent year-on-year decline in domestic sales at 39,530 vehicles for the month of April, impacted by COVID-led lockdown restrictions imposed by several states.

The company had sold 66,609 vehicles in the domestic market in March 2021, the company said in its BSE filing on May 1.

The total sales in April stood at 41,739 vehicles, declining 40.6 percent compared to 70,263 vehicles sold in previous month, which included commercial vehicle exports at 2,209 units, down 40 percent MoM.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors said it sold 14,435 commercial vehicles in April, down 61 percent compared to 36,955 vehicles sold in March.

The company reported significant decline in every segment under the commercial vehicle division in the domestic market. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dropped 55 percent MoM to 4,942 units. Small commercial vehicle (SCV) cargo and pickup segment registered 60 percent MoM fall in sales at 6,930 units.

Total passenger vehicle sales for the month of April at 25,095 units fell 15 percent against 29,654 units sold in previous month, the company added.