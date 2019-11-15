Tata Motors raises Rs 500 crore

The company's board-approved committee has approved allotment of 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh aggregating to Rs 500 crore in three tranches on a private placement basis, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Tata Motors on November 15 said it has raised Rs 500 crore by preferential allotment of non-convertible debentures to three different entities.
The company's board-approved committee has approved allotment of 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh aggregating to Rs 500 crore in three tranches on a private placement basis, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.Shares of Tata Motors on November 15 ended up by 0.96 per cent at Rs 168.60 on BSE.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 08:14 pm