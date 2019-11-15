App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 08:41 PM IST

Tata Motors raises Rs 500 crore

The company's board-approved committee has approved allotment of 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh aggregating to Rs 500 crore in three tranches on a private placement basis, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors on November 15 said it has raised Rs 500 crore by preferential allotment of non-convertible debentures to three different entities.

Shares of Tata Motors on November 15 ended up by 0.96 per cent at Rs 168.60 on BSE.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 08:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tata Motors

