Tata Motors raises Rs 500 crore

Tata Motors on November 15 said it has raised Rs 500 crore by preferential allotment of non-convertible debentures to three different entities.

The company's board-approved committee has approved allotment of 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh aggregating to Rs 500 crore in three tranches on a private placement basis, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.