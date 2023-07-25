English
    Jul 25, 2023 / 12:30 pm

    Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: Automaker expected to report strong performance, net profit seen at Rs 2600 crore

    Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: Tata Motors India Limited is expected to report a strong quarterly performance on the back of robust sales of its luxury car unit Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR).

    Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: The Tata group company reported a loss of Rs 5,731 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 25, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: Revenue and volume expectations

      - Revenue is expected to jump 40 percent year-on-year, led by strong numbers at JLR's sales

      - The JLR vertical is expected to report a healthy volume growth of about 30 percent annually, Nomura Equities said.

    • July 25, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: JLR India reports highest ever first quarter sales

      - JLR India on July 24 said it has recorded its best ever first quarter sales in the country in April-June 2023.

      - The company said its retail sales rose 102 per cent to 1,048 units in the June quarter as compared with the same period last year.

    • July 25, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: What do brokerages say

      - "We expect TML to benefit from all its business verticals – JLR, CVs, and PVs. H2FY24 is expected to be strong as compared to H1FY24, aided by volume growth and better operational efficiencies aided by aggressive product launches, market positioning, product differentiation, cost savings, and investments in R&D," broking firm Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said in its auto review.

    • July 25, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: Net profit seen at Rs 2,546 cr

      - The first quarter net profit is seen at Rs 2,546 crore, according to the average of the estimates of five brokers.

      - The Tata group company reported a loss of Rs 5,731 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

    • July 25, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: What do brokerages say


      - IIFL foresees improved realisations in both JLR as well as domestic businesses.

      - For JLR, the share of RR + RR Sport and Defender is seen steady at 64 percent.

    • July 25, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: JLR clocked 30% sales growth


      - In the June quarter of 2023, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) witnessed a 30 percent increase in global wholesales, reaching a total of 93,253 units

      - This growth was complemented by a 29 percent year-on-year rise in retail sales, totalling 101,994 units.

      - The boost in sales was attributed to an improved supply of electronic chips and overall improvment in supply constraints.

    • July 25, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: What do brokerages say

      - Nomura expects a V-shaped recovery in global demand, driven by pent-up demand.

      - "We expect JLR to focus on profitable products rather than on push volumes and also to focus less on loss-making internal combustion engine (ICE) Jaguar."

    • July 25, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: EBIDTA likely to increase by about 408 basis points YoY

      - Consolidated earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are likely to expand by about 408 basis points year-on-year on superior sales mix at JLR

    • July 25, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

    • July 25, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: Tata Motors hits 52-week high as JLR India reports record Q1 sales

      - Tata Motors Limited shares gained more than one percent to scale a 52-week high at 9:20 am on July 25,

      - The company's wholly-owned subsidiary JLR India reported their best-ever Q1 sales clocking a growth of 102 percent on July 24.

      - In the first quarter sales, Jaguar Land Rover witnessed a 30% increase in global wholesales, reaching a total of 93,253 units (excluding China JV).

    • July 25, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

