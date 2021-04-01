English
Tata Motors PV business posts highest monthly sales in 9 years for March 2021

Tata Motor's total commercial vehicle sales during March 2021 stood at 40,609 units, compared with 7,123 units in March 2020.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
 
 
Tata Motors' passenger vehicles business posted sales of 29,654 units in March 2021, its highest monthly sales in nine years, the automaker said in a BSE filing.

The company had recorded total passenger vehicle sales of only 5,676 units in March last year, when the pandemic began.

"The PV industry witnessed a strong growth in Q4FY21 on a low base with robust demand for personal mobility and new launches driving demand. Tata Motors PV Business posted its highest ever sales in 9-years, in March 21 and Q4 FY21," Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

In Q4FY21, the passenger vehicles business recorded a 162 percent year-on-year jump in sales to 83,857 units.

"In FY21 the business registered its highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69 percent versus FY20," Chandra said.

For FY20, the passenger vehicles business posted sales of 2,22,025 units, higher than 1,31,196 units sold in 2019-20.

"We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic components. We are also reviewing our business continuity plans in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country," said Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Total commercial vehicle sales during March 2021 stood at 40,609 units, compared with 7,123 units sold in March 2020.

Tata Motor's total domestic sales during the month were 66,609, an increase of 505 percent year-on-year. In 2021-21, total domestic sales were 4,64,515 units, compared with 4,42,051 units in FY20.
TAGS: #Auto sales #Tata Motors #Tata Motors sales
first published: Apr 1, 2021 03:00 pm

