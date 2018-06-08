App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors proposes to raise up to $500 million via ECB

In a BSE filing, Tata Motors informed that the company plans to raise USD 250-500 million through external commercial borrowings (ECB) to refinance a part of the principal amount.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors said it plans to raise USD 250-500 million through overseas loans to refinance buy-back of bonds issued by the company in 2014. Tata Motors had issued senior notes worth USD 500 million on October 30, 2014 and due in 2020.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors invited holders of the senior notes to sell their bonds to the company for cash consideration.

In a BSE filing, Tata Motors informed that the company plans to raise USD 250-500 million through external commercial borrowings (ECB) to refinance a part of the principal amount.

The company had said that the purchase price would be 102.5 per cent of the principal amount of the notes, being USD 1,025 for each USD 1,000 of notes. It will accept up to USD 250 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

"The company is undertaking the tender offer as part of its strategy to manage the maturity profile of its existing debt obligations. Notes purchased by the company pursuant to the tender offer will be cancelled by the company," it had said.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Motors

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.