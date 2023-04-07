English
    Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in Jan-Mar

    Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22

    PTI
    April 07, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors on Friday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

    Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    Dispatches of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter increased 10 per cent to 1,35,654 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

    Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, it said.

