Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000cr via issue of debentures

In this regard the company is planning to hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on May 5, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of debentures. "The company is desirous of offering rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 1,000 crore in three tranches," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

In this regard the company is planning to hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on May 5, it added.

The fund-raising is pursuant to the approval of the board's resolution passed at its meeting held on March 27, 2020, the auto major said.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #debentures #Tata Motors

