Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000cr via issue of debentures

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of debentures. "The company is desirous of offering rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 1,000 crore in three tranches," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

In this regard the company is planning to hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on May 5, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The fund-raising is pursuant to the approval of the board's resolution passed at its meeting held on March 27, 2020, the auto major said.