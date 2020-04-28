Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000cr via issue of debentures

In this regard the company is planning to hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on May 5, it added.
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of debentures. "The company is desirous of offering rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 1,000 crore in three tranches," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
In this regard the company is planning to hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on May 5, it added.The fund-raising is pursuant to the approval of the board's resolution passed at its meeting held on March 27, 2020, the auto major said.
First Published on Apr 28, 2020 01:47 pm