Tata Motors plans to raise $500-600 million for EV business: Report

Tata Motors is planning to raise funds to deepen its presence in the EV segment.

Tata Motors, which dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market, has plans to raise $500-600 million from global investors for the EV business, Economic Times reported.

The carmaker has big plans to cement its presence in the EV segment with 10 new electric models by March 2026. It already commands bulk of the share of the EV segment in India.

The report added that the company has reached out to several marquee investors, impact funds, sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East, Korea and Singapore, as well as Canadian pension funds.

"The transition to electric mobility in India will happen much faster than we are imagining. We are confident that we chose the right strategy," N Chandrasekaran, Tata Motors' chairman, had said during the recently held Auto Expo.

The company showcased 12 cars, including five electric models, and 14 trucks, including ones powered by hydrogen fuel cells, as it looks to deepen its clean vehicle push.

The cars included electric versions of its popular Harrier and Sierra SUVs as well as a concept car based on its new electric vehicle platform which is expected to be launched in late 2025, Chandra said.

Tata Motors enjoys an early mover advantage in the Indian EV market. Its rivals are fast catching up with a slew of EV launches seen recently at the auto expo. The government wants to grow electric vehicle share to 30% by 2030.

The carmaker will also offer a choice of ranges for its EVs so it can address the needs of multiple buyers, including shorter ranges for city use, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and its EV subsidiary told Reuters on the sidelines of India's Auto Expo car show.