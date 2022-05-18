English
    Tata Motors moves Bombay HC over disqualification in electric bus tender process

    Tata Motors in its plea has also sought a stay on the tender process. The high court will hear the matter further on May 23.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Tata Motors moved the Bombay High Court (HC) on Tuesday challenging its disqualification from the tender process for 1,400 electric buses for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

    A vacation bench of justices Nitin Sambre and Anil Pansare directed the transport undertaking to submit its reply to the plea challenging the disqualification.

    Tata Motors has claimed that the BEST had incorrectly labelled its bid as "technically non-responsive" for allegedly deviating from tender specifications.

    According to the plea filed by the auto major, BEST had published an e-tender notice on February 26 for two-bid e-tender for the operation of stage carriage services for public transport of 1,400 single-decker AC electric buses for Mumbai and its suburbs.

    Also Read: Tata Motors emerges as the biggest supplier of electric buses, keen to chase more orders

    Tata Motors had submitted its technical and financial bid on April 25, the plea said. However, on May 6, BEST published a technical suitability evaluation of the tender and wrongly declared Tata Motors' bid as technically non-responsive, alleging that the deviation mentioned in respect of operating range was not acceptable.

    Tata Motors in its plea has also sought a stay on the tender process. The high court will hear the matter further on May 23.

     

    With inputs from PTI



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bombay High Court #Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport #Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) #Tata Motors
    first published: May 18, 2022 12:12 pm
