App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors May sales surge 58% to 54,295 on solid performance of CV, PV segments

The Tata Group firm sold 54,295 units during the month against 34,461 units sold in same month last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Friday has registered a strong growth of 58 percent in auto sales for May 2018, driven by solid performance of commercial and passenger vehicles business.

The Tata Group firm sold 54,295 units during the month against 34,461 units sold in same month last year.

Commercial vehicles sales during the month increased a whopping 56 percent YoY to 36,806 units due to investment in improved industrial activities, infrastructure development and robust demand in the private consumption-led sectors, the company said.

In April-June 2017, sales were affected as there was a huge pre-buy and also a limited supply of BSIV vehicles after the Supreme Court ruling on BSIII to BSIV transition.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicles domestic sales grew strongly by 61 percent to 17,489 units compared to 10,855 units sold in corresponding month last year.

"The Tata cars recorded a growth of 18 percent at 11,516 units YoY driven by continuous strong demand for Tiago and Tigor, while the utility vehicles continued to record an exceptional performance of 463 percent growth at 5,973 units due to demand for Nexon and Hexa," the company said.

Exports sales, however, fell to 3,699 units in May 2018 from 3,900 units in same month last year.

At 14:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 287.80, up Rs 4.90, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 02:12 pm

tags #Business #Tata Motors

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.