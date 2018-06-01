Tata Motors May sales surge 58% to 54,295 on solid performance of CV, PV segments

Tata Motors on Friday has registered a strong growth of 58 percent in auto sales for May 2018, driven by solid performance of commercial and passenger vehicles business.

The Tata Group firm sold 54,295 units during the month against 34,461 units sold in same month last year.

Commercial vehicles sales during the month increased a whopping 56 percent YoY to 36,806 units due to investment in improved industrial activities, infrastructure development and robust demand in the private consumption-led sectors, the company said.

In April-June 2017, sales were affected as there was a huge pre-buy and also a limited supply of BSIV vehicles after the Supreme Court ruling on BSIII to BSIV transition.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicles domestic sales grew strongly by 61 percent to 17,489 units compared to 10,855 units sold in corresponding month last year.

"The Tata cars recorded a growth of 18 percent at 11,516 units YoY driven by continuous strong demand for Tiago and Tigor, while the utility vehicles continued to record an exceptional performance of 463 percent growth at 5,973 units due to demand for Nexon and Hexa," the company said.

Exports sales, however, fell to 3,699 units in May 2018 from 3,900 units in same month last year.

