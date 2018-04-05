Tata Motors launches three CVs in Malaysia

Tata Motors today said it has launched three models, including its small commercial vehicle Super Ace, in the Malaysian market.

The company has introduced the vehicles in Malaysia along with its authorised distributor DRB-HICOM Commercial Vehicles (DHCV, Tata Motors said in a statement.

“Malaysia is one of our key markets in South-East Asia and we are delighted to be a part of one of the fastest growing ASEAN nations," Tata Motors Head - Commercial Vehicles, International Business Rudrarup Maitra said.

The company has introduced its 1 tonne mini-truck Super ACE, besides Ultra 814 and 1014 models.