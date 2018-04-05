App
Apr 05, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors launches three CVs in Malaysia

The company has introduced the vehicles in Malaysia along with its authorised distributor DRB-HICOM Commercial Vehicles (DHCV, Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors today said it has launched three models, including its small commercial vehicle Super Ace, in the Malaysian market.

“Malaysia is one of our key markets in South-East Asia and we are delighted to be a part of one of the fastest growing ASEAN nations," Tata Motors Head - Commercial Vehicles, International Business Rudrarup Maitra said.

The company has introduced its 1 tonne mini-truck Super ACE, besides Ultra 814 and 1014 models.

