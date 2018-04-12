App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors launches Tata Ace Gold priced at Rs 3.75 lakh

Tata Ace Gold is the first variant of the first four-wheel mini truck, popularly known as 'chhota hathi', since its launch in May 2005.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors today rolled out a refreshed version of its sub one-tonne mini-truck Tata Ace, priced at Rs 3.75 lakh.

Tata Ace Gold is the first variant of the first four-wheel mini truck, popularly known as 'chhota hathi', since its launch in May 2005.

The latest variant of the power-packed mini-truck will be available for sale across Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today, the company said in a release.

The company, which enjoys the leadership position in the mini truck segment with a 68 per cent market share, has sold over two million units of Tata Ace in the last 13 years of its hitting the Indian roads, as per the release.

"The introduction of Tata Ace Gold with enhanced features at an attractive pricing of Rs 3.75 lakhs, will make it an even more attractive proposition to our discerning customers," Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business unit president Girish Wagh said in the release.

The company is also offering a bundle of value added services to the Ace Gold customers, which include a round-the-clock breakdown assistance program, a loyalty program with free insurance, redemption of loyatly points and a time-bound repair commitment, among others, the release added.

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Tata Ace #Tata Motors

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.