Mar 05, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors launches special edition of Zest at Rs 7.53 lakh

Tata Motors today said it has launched a special edition of its compact sedan Zest, with 1.3 litre diesel engine and 13 additional features, priced at Rs 7.53 lakh ((ex-showroom Delhi).

The Zest Premio, which was launched on March 1, has been made available across all Tata Motors sales outlets in the country, a release said.

Tata Motors has so far sold more than 85,000 units of Zest since its launch in August 2014.

"We are confident that this (special edition of Zest) will attract our customers for its value proposition. With more than 85,000 customers of Zest, we expect to strike a new chord with young and aspirant customers," Tata Motors' president for passenger vehicle business unit Mayank Pareek was quoted as saying in the release.

The company will continue to gauge changing customer preferences and keep introducing new features in its products to give the customers enhanced value, he added.

The Zest Premio comes in with first-in-segment premium features such as dual tone roof in glossy black, piano black hued outside mirrors on the exterior, and a chic tan finished mid pad on the dashboard in the interior, among others, the release said.

Tata Motors reported a 38 per cent jump in domestic sales at 58,993 units in February, driven by continued strong sales in commercial and passenger vehicle (PV) segments in the domestic market.

The PV sales stood at 17,771 units as against 12,272 units in February 2017, up 45 per cent.

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

