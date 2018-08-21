Tata Motors launches compact SUV Nexon in Sri Lanka

Tata Motors today said it has launched its compact SUV Nexon in Sri Lanka priced between 1.99 million and 4.6 million Sri Lankan rupees. The Nexon in Sri Lanka will be available in six variants and will be for sale in 15 outlets across Colombo, the company said in a statement.

It is priced Sri Lankan Rs 1.99 million for petrol and Sri Lankan Rs 4.6 million for diesel (permit holder prices) for the top variant, it said.

The company has launched the vehicle in the island nation in partnership with its distributor Diesel & Motors Engineering PLC (DIMO).

"With the introduction of this entire range (in Sri Lanka), we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said.

DIMO Chairman & MD Ranjith Pandithage said the launch marks the company's first big step into the compact SUV segment with Tata Motors.