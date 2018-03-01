Tata Motors launches compact SUV Nexon in Nepal

Tata Motors announced the commercial launch of its compact SUV Tata Nexon in the Nepal market, priced at NPR 32,75,000 for the petrol variant and NPR 41,55,000 for the diesel variant.

The sub-4 metre sports utility vehicle (SUV), launched along with the company's distributor Sipradi Trading yesterday, is available for sale in 20 authorised sales outlets across Nepal, Tata Motors said in a release.

"As part of our business strategy, we are renewing the focus on filling product gaps and tapping emerging white spaces. We introduce products that not just enhance the brand but are aligned with the rising aspirations of customers. Tata Nexon is the culmination of this radical shift in thinking and will further expand Tata Motors’ addressable market," head of international business for a passenger vehicle business unit at Tata Motors Sujan Roy was quoted as saying in the release.

Tata Nexon is available in four variants and five colours with a standard warranty of 75,000 km or three years, whichever is earlier, the release said.

"With the launch of the Tata Nexon, we have now expanded our business beyond hatchbacks and sedans. This is our first big step into the compact SUV segment," Sipradi Trading executive chairman Siddhartha SJB Rana said.

The homegrown auto major, Tata Motors posted a healthy 43 percent spike in January volumes at 59,441 units, led by strong demand for both commercial as well as passenger vehicles sales.

On the passenger vehicles side, it sold 20,055 units, a robust 55 percent growth on the back of increasing demand of the Tiago and Tigor along with the Nexon and the seven-seater SUV Hexa gaining traction.

In the month of January, the passenger car segment grew 27 percent while the UV segment clipped past 188 percent.