Tata Motors, Kia, Hyundai expect sales momentum to continue in 2023

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Tata Motors, which crossed the five lakh cumulative wholesale mark in 2022, is hopeful of robust performance this year on the back of new launches as well as better traction for its internal combustion engine models, electric vehicles and CNG trims.

Tata Motors, Kia India and Hyundai are expecting sales momentum to continue this year as well after witnessing robust growth in dispatches to dealers in the last year while pressure remains of a high base effect, inflation and higher interest costs.

"It (sales growth) will be steep, hopefully, it will not be as steep as it was because the denominator used to be lower, now it is becoming higher," Tata Motors Managing Director - Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Shailesh Chandra told PTI in an interaction.

When asked if the sales growth would be in single or double digits, he said: "Double digit penetration is what we are looking at." On electric vehicle sales, which touched close to 43,000 units last year, he noted that it is bound to increase with new products expected to hit the market.

"Absolutely, it has to. If we are adding a new product completely it should. That is the intention," he noted when asked if the company expects an increase in EV sales.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales outpaced industry growth last year to cross the five lakh units mark.