you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors' January-March global wholesales down 35% at 2,31,929 units

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,26,979 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 units, while Land Rover wholesales were at 94,039 units.

PTI
 
 
Tata Motors on Monday said its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at at 2,31,929 units in the January-March quarter, lower by 35 percent over last year. The company said its global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 were at 1,59,321 units lower by 26 percent from the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the commercial vehicles segment, global wholesales of all Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 units, lower by 49 percent from Q4 FY19, the company said.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors #Technology

