you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors inks MoU to deploy 1,000 EVs in Maharashtra

As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked with the state government today, Tata Motors along with Tata Power will also facilitate setting up of EV charging stations in the Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors today said it has inked a pact with Maharashtra government to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from its range of passenger and commercial vehicles across the state.

As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked with the state government today, Tata Motors along with Tata Power will also facilitate setting up of EV charging stations in the Maharashtra.

"Tata Motors is committed to the government's vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to join forces with the government of Maharashtra towards this endeavour," Tata Motors CEO & MD Guenter Butschek said in a statement.

The company is uniquely positioned to leverage the strength of its group companies to create an EV ecosystem, he added.

"With our ready portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, we are geared up to meet future requirements beyond the current tender commitments," Butschek said.

He added that as part of its tender with EESL, the company has already completed the production of 250 cars and initiated the execution of second phase orders.

"With Tigor EV, we have begun our journey in boosting e-mobility and will offer a full range of electric vehicles to the Indian customers. We continue to work in a collaborative manner to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India," Butschek said.
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Tata Motors

