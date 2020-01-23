Tata Motors hopeful of liquidating inventory of BS-IV cars

Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors is hopeful of liquidating inventory of its BS-IV cars by end of the current fiscal, as new emission norms will come into force from April 1, a company official said on Thursday.

Presently, the inventory of BS-IV cars which the dealers across the country are holding is around 7,500 units, he said.

"We hope to liquidate the entire inventory of BS-IV cars which dealers are holding is around 7,500 units by March 31,2020," Tata Motors' zonal manager (East) Reetesh Vashist said.

From April 1, 2020, the automobile sector will have to comply with BS-VI fuel norms.

During the first half of the current fiscal, there has been a de-growth in the industry to the extent of 27 per cent to 30 per cent, Vashist said.

"In the last quarter of this fiscal, we see the industry is reviving and sentiments are improving", he said.

With diesel prices almost converging with that of petrol, the industry is seeing a shift in the manufacturing dynamics, Tata Motor's vice president (Global design) Pratap Bose said.

Speaking at the launch of premium hatchback 'Altroz' here, Bose said 70 per cent of the cars manufactured in the country is of petrol variants while the rest are diesel-run.

"Two models of the company in the small car segment are not available in diesel variants," Bose said.