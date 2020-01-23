App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors hopeful of liquidating inventory of BS-IV cars

With diesel prices almost converging with that of petrol, the industry is seeing a shift in the manufacturing dynamics, Tata Motor's vice president (Global design) Pratap Bose said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors is hopeful of liquidating inventory of its BS-IV cars by end of the current fiscal, as new emission norms will come into force from April 1, a company official said on Thursday.

Presently, the inventory of BS-IV cars which the dealers across the country are holding is around 7,500 units, he said.

"We hope to liquidate the entire inventory of BS-IV cars which dealers are holding is around 7,500 units by March 31,2020," Tata Motors' zonal manager (East) Reetesh Vashist said.

Close

From April 1, 2020, the automobile sector will have to comply with BS-VI fuel norms.

related news

During the first half of the current fiscal, there has been a de-growth in the industry to the extent of 27 per cent to 30 per cent, Vashist said.

"In the last quarter of this fiscal, we see the industry is reviving and sentiments are improving", he said.

With diesel prices almost converging with that of petrol, the industry is seeing a shift in the manufacturing dynamics, Tata Motor's vice president (Global design) Pratap Bose said.

Speaking at the launch of premium hatchback 'Altroz' here, Bose said 70 per cent of the cars manufactured in the country is of petrol variants while the rest are diesel-run.

"Two models of the company in the small car segment are not available in diesel variants," Bose said.

But diesel still has a future particularly in the SUV and mid-sized segments, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Technology

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.