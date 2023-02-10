 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors hikes price of Tiago EV: Check revised price here

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

Tata Tiago (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors today increased the price of its Tiago EV. The starting price will be Rs 8.69 lakh henceforth.

In 2022, when the car was launched, the price was kept at Rs 8.49 lakhs. First 20,000 customers were offered this price.

Price Chart

"Price increase of Rs 20,000 across variants has been kept to a minimum", Tata Motors said in a statement.