Tata Motors group wholesales drop 14% in July to 78,600 units

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported 14 percent decline in the group's global wholesales, including those of Jaguar Land Rover, in July at 78,600 units.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2019 stood at 52,432 units, a growth of 4 percent from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Jaguar Land Rover global wholesales were at 41,783 units. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,308 units, while Land Rover wholesales were at 29,475 units, it added.