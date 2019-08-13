Tata Motors group wholesales drop 14% in July to 78,600 units

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2019 stood at 52,432 units, a growth of 4 percent from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Tata Motors on Tuesday reported 14 percent decline in the group's global wholesales, including those of Jaguar Land Rover, in July at 78,600 units.
Jaguar Land Rover global wholesales were at 41,783 units. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,308 units, while Land Rover wholesales were at 29,475 units, it added.
The company further said global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2019 were at 26,168 units, down 35 percent from the same month last year.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 02:32 pm