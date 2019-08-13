App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors group wholesales drop 14% in July to 78,600 units

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2019 stood at 52,432 units, a growth of 4 percent from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported 14 percent decline in the group's global wholesales, including those of Jaguar Land Rover, in July at 78,600 units.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2019 stood at 52,432 units, a growth of 4 percent from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Jaguar Land Rover global wholesales were at 41,783 units. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,308 units, while Land Rover wholesales were at 29,475 units, it added.

Close
The company further said global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2019 were at 26,168 units, down 35 percent from the same month last year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.