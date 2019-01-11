Tata Motors group global sales dip 14% in December

Tata Motors on Friday reported 13.9 percent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 1,00,551 units in December 2018.

Tata Motors' group global wholesales in December 2017 stood at 1,16,677 units.

Global wholesales of all Tata passenger vehicles last month stood at 59,898 units, lower by 14 percent from the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

JLR sales were at 45,474 units. While Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,088 vehicles, that of Land Rover stood at 31,386 units.