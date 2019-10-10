App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global wholesales down 27% in September at 89,912 units

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in September were at 61,388 units, down 14 percent from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported 27 percent decline in its group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, in September at 89,912 units.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in September were at 61,388 units, down 14 percent from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover registered global wholesales of 53,091 units last month. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,800 units, while Land Rover wholesales were 39,291 units, it added.

In the commercial vehicles segment, global wholesales of Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo range in September 2019 were at 28,524 units, lower by 45 percent as compared to the same month a year ago, it said.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 02:25 pm

