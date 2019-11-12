App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global wholesales dip 19% in October

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 60,630 units, down 7 per cent from 65,217 units in October 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on November 12 reported 19 percent decline in global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, to 89,108 units in October. The auto major had sold 1,09,597 units in October last year.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month stood at 28,478 units, down 36 per cent from 44,380 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Global wholesales of JLR stood at 47,278 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 12,367 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 34,911 units.

Global wholesales of JLR stood at 47,278 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 12,367 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 34,911 units.

JLR had sold a total of 46,766 units in October 2018.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Motors

