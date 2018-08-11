App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global sales witness a decline of 5% in July

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 52,196 units in the month, down 22 percent from July last year.

Tata Motors today reported five percent drop in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 92,639 units in July.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month were at 40,443 units, higher 29 percent from the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 52,196 units in the month, down 22 percent from July last year.

Global sales of JLR were at 35,007 units in July. Jaguar wholesales for the month stood at 12,427 units, while Land Rover sales were at 22,580 vehicles.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Motors

